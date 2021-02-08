Lisa Haydon expecting third child

Lisa Haydon is mother to two kids, Zack and Leo. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)

Actor Lisa Haydon on Monday revealed she and husband Dino Lalvani are expecting their third child, a baby girl. Lisa announced her pregnancy via an Instagram video, which also featured her son Zack.

The video begins with Lisa telling her fans that she had been wanting to share something with them for some time but procrastinated out of laziness. By then, four-year-old Zack enters the frame.

“Oh, Zack is right in time here,” Lisa said before asking him, “‘What is inside mummy’s tummy, Zack?” “Baby sister!” exclaimed Zack.

The Top Model judge signed off by saying she and the family are excited about the upcoming addition.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani, who tied the knot in 2016 after a year of dating, are parents to sons Zack and Leo.