Lions Gold Awards 2019: Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth win big

The 25th edition of Lions Gold Awards was held in Mumbai on Thursday. The gala night saw celebrities from Bollywood and television industry under one roof. Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Warina Hussain, Nushrat Bharucha, Neena Gupta, Mouni Roy, Saqib Saleem, Harshad Chopra, Surbhi Chandra, Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth among others graced the red carpet.

TV actor Harshad Chopra, who won many hearts with his role of Aditya in Colors TV show Bepannah, walked away with the Best Actor award. His co-actor in the show Jennifer Winget received the Best Actor (Female) award. Isqbaaz actor Surbhi Chandra won the Best Actress (Jury) award. Former cricketer Sreesanth, who became the runner up of Bigg Boss 12, lifted the trophy of Best TV Personality award.

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar also won big at the awards night. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “thank u Lions gold awards and all my fans and loved ones… its only your support and love that I am.. what I am today 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 😊 #lionsgoldawards2019 #BestRealityIcon.”

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor Mohit Kumar was awarded the Best Actor (Jury) award. He also expressed gratitude towards his fans as he shared a photo from the evening. “Through the challenges, through the good and bad days, through it all you dream of these moments and when they come true, you are left speechless…..Lions Awards a big thank you! #LionsAwards #bestactor #criticschoice #Awards #ActorsLife #Grateful #Trophy,” he wrote. Mohit’s co-actor Akriti Sharma aka Kulfi won the Best Child Actor award.

The other winners included Mouni Roy (Most Stylish TV personality), Saqib Saleem (Best Debut Web Series) and Ssharad Malhotra (Versatile Icon of TV).

See photos from Lions Gold Awards 2019

In the films’ category, Varun Dhawan won Best Actor Par Excellence award for October. Here’s a list of other winners from Bollywood:

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Aparshakti Khurana for Stree

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Debut Female: Janhvi Kapoor for Dhadak

Best Debut Male: Aayush Sharma for Loveyatri