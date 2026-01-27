Lin Laishram radiates pregnancy glow at intimate baby shower with Randeep Hooda. See Pics

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda hosted a beautiful baby shower, surrounded by family and friends. Lin glowed in a stunning saree, while Randeep kept it simple yet elegant.

google-preferred-btn
Randeep Hooda, LinRandeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted a baby shower with close family and friends. (Credit: Instagram/Lin Hooda

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are eagerly waiting to welcome their first child. The couple recently hosted a baby shower with close family and friends. On Monday, Lin gave a sneak peek of the joyous occasion with a few heartwarming pictures.

Lin Laishram shares pictures from her baby shower

In the photos, Lin looked radiant in a grey and golden saree paired with a vibrant pink blouse. Proudly showing off her baby bump, she posed alongside her husband, Randeep, who kept it simple and stylish in a classic white kurta-pajama. Their friends and family joined in the celebrations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lin Hooda (@lin.hooda)

 

The venue was adorned with fresh banana leaves and marigold flowers, adding a vibrant touch to the intimate gathering. One of the sweetest moments shared by the couple was a photo that Lin posted with Randeep. In it, they sat back-to-back, holding baby socks in their hands as if they were toy guns.

Lin shares Randeep Hooda’s reaction to pregnancy news

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Lin opened up about Randeep’s emotional response when they first discovered they were expecting. “It was beautiful, so many emotions came through in that moment. He was happy, nervous, excited, and deeply moved all at once,” she recalled. She also spoke warmly of Randeep’s nurturing side, revealing how involved he has been throughout the pregnancy. “From doctor’s visits to researching baby essentials, he’s been with me every step of the way,” she added.

Lin reflects on the emotional toll of miscarriage

In a conversation with ETimes, Lin also revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage in early 2025. “To accept things as they are. After a miscarriage earlier this year, it was a tough space for us both. However, we’re just deeply grateful and keeping our fingers crossed and this is nothing short of a beautiful gift!”

Lin shared that her pregnancy has been relatively easy so far, with minimal morning sickness, and revealed that the baby is expected in March 2026.

“We’ve talked about names, but nothing serious yet. The baby’s room is definitely our favourite topic though.”

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: ‘Karisma Kapoor owns flats in every Bandra building,’ claims Akshay Kumar; actress says he ‘owns the entire Juhu’

The couple’s journey to this moment began in November 2025, when they shared the joyful news of their pregnancy on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary. The announcement came with a Instagram post, where the pair shared a serene picture of themselves sitting by a campfire in the forest. The caption read, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

 

Randeep and Lin’s relationship

Randeep and Lin’s love story goes back to their days in Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group, Motley, where their initial friendship blossomed into romance. After a brief courtship, the couple tied the knot in 2023 in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
rang de basanti at 20
Waheeda Rehman 'warned' Aamir Khan about her weight during Rang De Basanti: 'Mujhe patak mat dena'
During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman opened up about shooting her iconic film Rang De Basanti with Aamir Khan, as the film clocks 20 years of its release today.
Border 2 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol's film earns Rs 180 cr after record Republic Day; next only to Pathaan
Border 2 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol's film earns Rs 180 crore in India.
'Karisma Kapoor owns flats in every Bandra building,' claims Akshay Kumar
Karisma Kapoor
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
In West Bengal, where Muslims make up 27% of the population as per the 2011 Census, the TMC’s sustained dominance since 2011 has been, to a large extent, the result of the support of women and the minority community.
Talks to form a minority-led front gather pace in Bengal. Should TMC be worried?
Adani
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
rang de basanti at 20
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman opened up about shooting her iconic film Rang De Basanti with Aamir Khan, as the film clocks 20 years of its release today.
Waheeda Rehman 'warned' Aamir Khan about her weight during Rang De Basanti: 'Mujhe patak mat dena'
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Zepto's Aadit Palicha shared the video on X and Instagram
Watch: Zepto sends Indian flag 1,00,000 feet high with weather balloon
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
oral cavity
Leading oncologist says oral cavity cancer is competing with breast cancer: 'I would run after them to spit it out'
AirTag 2
Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker
Must Read
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt makes history as MI power past RCB and return to winning ways
Mumbai Indians Nat-Sciver Brunt became the first centurion in WPL history during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker
AirTag 2
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
Leading oncologist says oral cavity cancer is competing with breast cancer: 'I would run after them to spit it out'
oral cavity
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement