Lin Laishram radiates pregnancy glow at intimate baby shower with Randeep Hooda. See Pics

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are eagerly waiting to welcome their first child. The couple recently hosted a baby shower with close family and friends. On Monday, Lin gave a sneak peek of the joyous occasion with a few heartwarming pictures.

Lin Laishram shares pictures from her baby shower

In the photos, Lin looked radiant in a grey and golden saree paired with a vibrant pink blouse. Proudly showing off her baby bump, she posed alongside her husband, Randeep, who kept it simple and stylish in a classic white kurta-pajama. Their friends and family joined in the celebrations.

The venue was adorned with fresh banana leaves and marigold flowers, adding a vibrant touch to the intimate gathering. One of the sweetest moments shared by the couple was a photo that Lin posted with Randeep. In it, they sat back-to-back, holding baby socks in their hands as if they were toy guns.

Lin shares Randeep Hooda’s reaction to pregnancy news

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Lin opened up about Randeep’s emotional response when they first discovered they were expecting. “It was beautiful, so many emotions came through in that moment. He was happy, nervous, excited, and deeply moved all at once,” she recalled. She also spoke warmly of Randeep’s nurturing side, revealing how involved he has been throughout the pregnancy. “From doctor’s visits to researching baby essentials, he’s been with me every step of the way,” she added.

Lin reflects on the emotional toll of miscarriage

In a conversation with ETimes, Lin also revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage in early 2025. “To accept things as they are. After a miscarriage earlier this year, it was a tough space for us both. However, we’re just deeply grateful and keeping our fingers crossed and this is nothing short of a beautiful gift!”

Lin shared that her pregnancy has been relatively easy so far, with minimal morning sickness, and revealed that the baby is expected in March 2026.

“We’ve talked about names, but nothing serious yet. The baby’s room is definitely our favourite topic though.”

The couple’s journey to this moment began in November 2025, when they shared the joyful news of their pregnancy on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary. The announcement came with a Instagram post, where the pair shared a serene picture of themselves sitting by a campfire in the forest. The caption read, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.”

Randeep and Lin’s relationship

Randeep and Lin’s love story goes back to their days in Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group, Motley, where their initial friendship blossomed into romance. After a brief courtship, the couple tied the knot in 2023 in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.