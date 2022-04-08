Lilly Singh, Drew Barrymore groove to ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ in new video, fans want Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty reaction

Television host, YouTuber Lilly Singh met actor Drew Barrymore on the latter’s talk show and the best thing to come out of this meeting is a lip-sync dance video of the 50 First Dates actor as she dances to Main Khiladi Tu Anari’s ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’. Lilly shared the video on her Instagram where she and Drew can be seen dancing as Drew also lip-syncs the Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu number.

Lilly shared in the caption, “Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart 😂 Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen. I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today.”

Lilly added in her caption, “Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, BUT this was our first time meeting in person. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever ❤️🥰”

The comments were full of praise for Lilly and Drew. Slumdog Millionaire actor Frieda Pinto wrote, “Omg!!! This IS EVERYTHING! Best thing I’ve seen in a long time❤️.” Actor Kal Penn wrote, “Hahaha amazing!” Hollywood life coach and author Jay Shetty wrote, “@drewbarrymore lip sync on point 🤩”

Never Have I Ever actor Richa Moorjani wrote, “This is officially the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” Wellness expert Mona Vand wrote, “Confession – I used to watch so many Bollywood movies with my mom when I was in high school. You guys nailed this scene… the drama on point @lilly @drewbarrymore.” Many fans also demanded reactions from Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty who featured in the original song video.

For the past few weeks, Lilly has been promoting her new book Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life Into Shape. In a recent Instagram post, Lilly wrote to her fans, “I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity and for your support. I promise, the energy you use to support me, will never be wasted 💪🏽 Let’s crush this release week!!”