‘He took my love story’: Mirzapur’s Lilliput reveals how Kamal Haasan turned his real-life heartbreak into the iconic Appu Raja

Actor Lilliput, known to the current generation as the no-nonsense gangster from Mizapur, has actually been working in the film industry since the 1980s. Over his more than five-decade-long career, he has collaborated with several big stars and directors. In fact, one of his first recognized on-screen performances came in Ramesh Sippy’s Saagar, which co-starred Rishi Kapoor and Kamal Haasan. In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Lilliput revealed that it was Kamal who recommended him for the film.

‘Need someone slightly smaller’: Kamal Haasan

Lilliput recalled how Kamal Haasan noticed his performance in a previous project and remembered him when Saagar was about to be made. “One day I went to Prithvi Theatre, and people told me, ‘Kamal Haasan is looking for you,’” Lilliput said, chuckling at the memory, still thinking it might be a prank. Soon after, he received an invitation from the superstar himself to meet him at his hotel room.