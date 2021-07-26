Like Shershaah, wish Bollywood makes more movies on war heroes: CDS Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said he hoped Shershaah, Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic, marks the beginning of many such war movies that would pay a befitting tribute to the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

General Rawat was the guest of honour at the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration, where the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah was unveiled. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra as Kargil war hero Vikram Batra has been directed by Tamil filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan. Shershaah has been co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

“All of us are here on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas, to honour those 527 martyrs who showed exemplary courage. Because of their efforts, we are able to assemble together and celebrate in this area.

“We are thrilled that a film has been made on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. We would like to thank all of them (the team). This is just the beginning. We hope just like this, many more films are made on other war heroes,” General Rawat said.

See all photos from Shershaah trailer launch in Kargil:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the Shershaah trailer launch. (Photo: PR Photos) Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the Shershaah trailer launch. (Photo: PR Photos)

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra with Shershaah’s director Vishnu Varadhan. (Photo: PR Photos) Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra with Shershaah’s director Vishnu Varadhan. (Photo: PR Photos)

Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother Vishal Batra was also present at the event. (Photo: PR Photos) Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother Vishal Batra was also present at the event. (Photo: PR Photos)

Karan Johar at the Kargil War Memorial. (Photo: PR Photos) Karan Johar at the Kargil War Memorial. (Photo: PR Photos)

Shershaah cast and makers with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PR Photos) Shershaah cast and makers with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PR Photos)

Here’s another photo from the event. (Photo: PR Photos) Here’s another photo from the event. (Photo: PR Photos)

This film based on Vikram Batra’s life will premiere on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: PR Photos) This film based on Vikram Batra’s life will premiere on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: PR Photos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The CDS also said that Shershaah will tell the story of Indian Armed forces to the world, considering it will be premiering in 200 countries on Amazon Prime Video.

“The film will be showcased across 200 countries. I believe with this, everyone will know the passion of Indian forces, the strength of our soldiers. It’ll be a message to all, that ‘agar aap humse takraoge toh churchur ho jaoge.’

“For this, we thank Dharma Products and all its associates. In the coming years, we wish that films are made on other war heroes, not just of Kargil but even the 1971 war and others. Those 527 soldiers who sacrificed their lives will be happy to see the way they are being given a tribute,” he said.

Kargil Diwas was hosted at National Horse Polo Ground in Dras, Kargil, where the 1999 war between India and Pakistan took place.