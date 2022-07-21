scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

The trailer for Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, has just dropped. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar, directed by Puri Jagannadh, and is slated for a theatrical release on August 25.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 10:04:58 am
Vijay deverakondaVijay Deverakonda in Liger. The trailer just dropped today

The trailer for Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s upcoming sports drama, Liger, has just dropped. Vijay plays an MMA fighter whose stage name is ‘Liger’, because he is a cross between a lion and a tiger. Along the way, we’re told that he also has a speech impediment, and he channels his frustrations in the ring.

The trailer is filled with a lot of yelling, punching, raging and Ananya Panday looking glamorous without really telling us what she’s bringing to the story. Vijay seems to have channeled his Arjun Reddy avatar (yet again) for the film, and so has everyone else clearly, going by the endless shouting — in short, this feels like a bit of an assault on the senses. The trailer also reveals Ramya Krishnan as Liger’s wise-cracking mother, who supports her son from the sidelines, and ends with a quick glimpse at a cackling Mike Tyson, who arrives looking like a rodeo cowboy, and appears to be playing some kind of villain.

Leading up to the trailer release, a song titled “Akdi Pakdi” was released on July 11.

Earlier this month, Vijay Deverakonda had spoken about how drained the film had left him. He’d written in a social media post, “A film that took my everything. As a performance, mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming soon. #Liger.”

He also shared a poster, which boldly features the tagline ‘Saala crossbreed’. While Vijay shot to fame with his Telugu films Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Ananya Panday made her film debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, and has starred in films such as Khali Peeli, Gehraiyaan and Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

Directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar, Liger has been simultaneously filmed in Hindi and Telugu. It’s being touted both as a pan-India film and as Vijay’s Bollywood debut. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande in supporting roles, and is set to release on August 25 this year.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president
Live Updates

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers 'fled' border road project

Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers 'fled' border road project

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?
Express Explained

MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?

Premium
Ghar Waapsi was like recreating 'kheench taan' with parents: Director

Ghar Waapsi was like recreating 'kheench taan' with parents: Director

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill and her upcoming films
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement