Friday, August 12, 2022

Liger song Coka 2.0: Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday do Bhangra

Liger song Coka 2.0: Sung by Sukhe and Lisa Mishra, the song has been composed by Jaani and Lijo George along with DJ Chetas. It features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 6:33:52 pm
coka 2.0Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the Liger song Coka 2.0.

‘Oh god, one more remix!’ Well, that is most likely to be your first thought as you listen to the latest Liger song “Coka 2.0”. Picturised on Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, the song is an upbeat number.

The song has Deverakonda and Panday shaking a leg on the Punjabi beats. Deverakonda nails his turban look and Panday looks sizzling in her traditional outfit with her ‘coka’ (nose ring) complementing her entire look. Sung by Sukhe and Lisa Mishra, the song has been composed by Jaani and Lijo George along with DJ Chetas. Thankfully, they have not made major changes to the song, keeping the essence of the original composition intact.

Also read |Liger song 'Aafat': Vijay Deverakonda is attracted to Ananya Panday's 'jawaani', she says 'leave me alone'

Vijay Deverakonda’s fans seem to be impressed with his dance moves and look in the song. One fan commented, “Vijay’s expressions are ufff🔥🔥🔥 Nd loved their costumes they both are looking sooo beautiful ✨”. Another fan wrote, “Vijay’s Dance always surprises me wat a talent❤️🔥💯.” Yet another fan posted, “Vijay’s dance style and moves are jabardast !!! 💯💯💯.”

While releasing the song, Ananya Panday had written, “Double the energy⚡Double the swag 😎 Double the beats 🎸 This time the celebrations will be multiplied with #COKA 2.0!”

Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda who rose to fame with his film Arjun Reddy. Backed by Dharma Productions, it is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Releasing in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the movie also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 06:33:52 pm

sunny leone family rakhi
Inside Sunny Leone’s kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher’s Raksha Bandhan
