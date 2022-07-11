scorecardresearch
Liger song Akdi Pakdi: Vijay Deverkonda-Ananya Panday pump up energy in an otherwise tame number. Watch

Akdi Pakdi, the first song of Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is here. Composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas and Sunil Kashyap, it is sung by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey and Lijo George.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 11, 2022 4:54:03 pm
liger, ananya panday, vijay deverakondaLiger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

Liger’s much-awaited song “Akdi Pakdi” finally dropped on Monday. Featuring lead stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the song is quite lame except for its high-energy beats. Also, like most big south numbers, it has a massive setup and extensive choreography, which will definitely connect with dance lovers.

South star Deverakonda looks handsome in his rugged look, Ananya too adds spunk and charm with her boho avatar. However, it’s the lyrics that fail the song and make you want to roll your eyes. Sample this – ‘Ek hi look mein, Oh my darling, main to fly fly hogaya. Jabse tune touch kiya, yeh dil bhi saala shy shy hogaya hai.”

The makers have called “Akdi Pakdi” the biggest dance track of the year. Composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas and Sunil Kashyap, this song is penned by Mohsin Shaikh and Azeem Dayani. It has been crooned by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey and Lijo George.

Earlier this month, Vijay Deverakonda shared the poster on his social media platforms and wrote, “A film that took my everything. As a performance, mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming soon. #Liger.”

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. In the poster, the Arjun Reddy actor could be seen standing in a boxing ring, baring it all with a bouquet of roses in his hand which is placed strategically. The text on the poster reads, “Saala crossbreed”.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Liger will also have boxing champion Mike Tyson playing a pivotal role. Apart from Ananya, the film will also star Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in other pivotal roles. Itwill open in cinemas in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 25.

