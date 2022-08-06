Liger song ‘Aafat’: Vijay Deverakonda is attracted to Ananya Panday’s ‘jawaani’, she says ‘leave me alone’

The video for the third song of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger, titled “Aafat,” was released on Saturday. Filmmaker Karan Johar had shared the teaser for the song a couple of days back and had called it, “A glimpse of pure love, affection and madness!” Well, it’s anything but “pure love and affection.” It can be “madness,” though.

The over two-minute-long video of “Aafat” has Deverakonda complimenting Panday’s ‘jawaani (youth)’ but she is asking him to leave her alone. Throughout the song, the two stars are trying their best to bring out some steamy chemistry on-screen, but they have failed miserably. You can, however, appreciate Deverakonda’s dance moves and Panday’s sizzling looks.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Rashmi Virag, “Aafat” is sung by Tanishk Bagchi and Zahrah Khan. Sharing the song on social media, Deverakonda wrote, “Vibe to the most electric song of the year #AAFAT 💞” and Ananya added, “The new vibe of the season looks a lot like #AAFAT! 🌪❤️.”

Dharma Productions-backed Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Releasing in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 25, the movie marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. It also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in other pivotal roles.

Starring in Liger is a dream come true for Deverakonda. Speaking about the same during the trailer launch, he said, “I love telling stories and I love telling it to huge audiences and huge auditoriums. What bigger auditorium than India, so I just see it as a personal dream and ambition coming to life.”