Saturday, August 06, 2022

‘Aafat’: Ananya Panday’s mother’s friend Seema Sajdeh calls Liger song ‘nonsense’

Seema Sahdej, ex-wife of Sohail Khan and friend of Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana, reacted to the Liger song 'Aafat' on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 3:26:05 pm
Ananya Panday

The latest song from the upcoming Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, titled “Aafat,” was released on Friday. Ananya shared the track on social media and got numerous comments and reactions. One comment that caught everyone’s attention came from Seema Kiran Sajdeh, a close friend of Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey and ex-wife of Sohail Khan. Commenting on Ananya’s post, she called the song ‘nonsense’ and added fire emojis along with it.

Seema and Bhavana were featured in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Another friend of Bhavana’s, actor Neelam Kothari Soni, also reacted to Ananya’s post with fire emojis.

Seema’s comment also gathered attention from Ananya’s fans. One of them wrote, “What do you mean?” while another fan commented, “Actually you are nonsense.”

Ananya Panday's post

Seema, Neelam and Bhavana featured on the Netflix ‘reality’ show along with Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor. After its successful first season, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will return for a second season. “Aafat” features Vijay and Ananya partying and romancing on a beach.

Check out the song: –

“Aafat” is the third track from Liger. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Rashmi Virag. The song has been sung by Tanishk and Zahrah Khan. The two previously released songs from Liger were “Akdi Pakdi” and “Waat Laga Denge.” The movie, which marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay, is directed by Puri Jagannath and co-produced by Karan Johar.

The film will also have a special appearance by American boxer Mike Tyson. Liger is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.

