Liger movie release and review LIVE UPDATES: Vijay Deverakonda film expected to have thunderous box office opening

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger hits theatres on August 25. The pan-Indian film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, follows the story of a boxer who fights against odds to make his mark. Liger is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The promos and songs of Liger have not divulged the film’s story. The Dharma Productions-Puri Connects film has been in the making for three years and faced many delays due to the pandemic. It also stars Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles.
Film trade analyst Girish Johar said that the audience is looking forward to Liger. “Dharma Productions is going all out in promoting the film. They haven’t fallen short in promoting the film in all nooks and towns of the country. The craze among the audience is huge, which is evident from the crowd that gathers to catch a glimpse of Ananya and Vijay at the promotional events,” he told indianexpress.com.
Film distributor Akshaye Rathi said, “The movie appeals to the common man of India, the mass audience in Tier 2 and 3 cities that goes to single screens, so it will be big on the current bookings. People will go to the cinemas in big numbers on the day of its release rather than booking tickets in advance.” Vijay and Ananya have been on a national tour to promote the film.
Deepak, who manages box office tracking website AndhraBoxOffice.com, said the film could open at Rs 35 crore. He told ndianexpress.com, “Liger should double the opening day collection of Dear Comrade. Between that film and Liger, a lot of things have changed. The market has become bigger and is more dynamic now. I think Dear Comrade’s worldwide collection was about Rs 18 crore. And I think Liger will make gross nearly Rs 35 crore on its release day.”
Vijay Deverakonda plays a UFC fighter in his upcoming Puri Jagannadh directorial Liger, also starring Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson. In this interview with indianexpress.com, Vijay’s fitness coach Kuldep Sethi shared insights into how the Telugu star worked on getting a ripped body for Liger and to look convincing in fight sequences with Mike Tyson.
Liger, helmed by Puri Jagannadh, is a ‘pan-India’ film which will release across the country in different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. But, it will have the maximum pull in the theaters in the Telugu-speaking states, courtesy the popularity of Deverakonda.
As the boycott trends seem to be sweeping Bollywood, there is much speculation that it would affect Vijay Deverakonda's film, Liger. However the star at a press conference said, " “Kaun rokega dekh lenge (we’ll see who can stop us),” adding that he’s expecting that people will like his film because they’ve poured in their sweat and blood to make Liger. He then shared how he has struggled and fought for things all his life.