Liger movie release and review LIVE UPDATES: Vijay Deverakonda film expected to have thunderous box office opening

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger hits theatres on August 25. The pan-Indian film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, follows the story of a boxer who fights against odds to make his mark. Liger is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The promos and songs of Liger have not divulged the film’s story. The Dharma Productions-Puri Connects film has been in the making for three years and faced many delays due to the pandemic. It also stars Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar said that the audience is looking forward to Liger. “Dharma Productions is going all out in promoting the film. They haven’t fallen short in promoting the film in all nooks and towns of the country. The craze among the audience is huge, which is evident from the crowd that gathers to catch a glimpse of Ananya and Vijay at the promotional events,” he told indianexpress.com.

Film distributor Akshaye Rathi said, “The movie appeals to the common man of India, the mass audience in Tier 2 and 3 cities that goes to single screens, so it will be big on the current bookings. People will go to the cinemas in big numbers on the day of its release rather than booking tickets in advance.” Vijay and Ananya have been on a national tour to promote the film.

Deepak, who manages box office tracking website AndhraBoxOffice.com, said the film could open at Rs 35 crore. He told ndianexpress.com, “Liger should double the opening day collection of Dear Comrade. Between that film and Liger, a lot of things have changed. The market has become bigger and is more dynamic now. I think Dear Comrade’s worldwide collection was about Rs 18 crore. And I think Liger will make gross nearly Rs 35 crore on its release day.”