Liger teaser: Vijay Deverakonda is a ‘slumdog, chaiwallah’ in new kind of nationalistic film

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Friday debuted a first teaser for Liger, which has now been revealed to be a sports film about an Indian MMA fighter. “First look, that’s it,” the star wrote on social media, sharing the one-minute video.

Liger teaser introduces Deverakonda’s character — a ‘slumdog’ from Mumbai–who rises up the ranks to apparently compete in an MMA championship in Las Vegas. We see glimpses of his ‘chaiwallah’ past, and brief looks at his rowdy antics on the streets. We are also shown a glimpse at Ronit Roy’s character, who appears to be his trainer. Vijay Deverakonda seems to be carrying his Arjun Reddy aggro in the film.

Watch Liger first teaser

The teaser reveals the expansive scope of the film, directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-starring Ananya Panday. Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson filmed some scenes in Vegas, but that wasn’t revealed in the teaser.

“We are Indians,” Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger declares in one scene, and later says, “Wat laga denge (We’ll kick your butts),” as he challenges his opponents. MMA, as a sport, has been underrepresented in movies. Perhaps the most widely acclaimed example of an MMA film is the Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton-starrer Warrior. Additionally, Halle Berry made her directorial debut earlier this year with the MMA film Bruised, and Nick Jonas appeared in a supporting role in the television show Kingdom, which was set in the world of MMA.

In a statement, Deverakonda had praised the cast and crew for doing a ‘splendid job’ on the film. “Everyone’s doing their job and everyone’s working hard because they want their career to be successful. They want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival. If you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise nobody can help you after a point,” he said. Co-produced by Karan Johar, Liger will be released on August 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.