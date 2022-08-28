Vijay Devarakonda meets the director of Maratha Mandir cinemas who had called him ‘arrogant’ as Liger fails

Actor Vijay Devarakonda met the executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Manoj Desai, who had earlier tagged him as arrogant for his comments during the promotion of Liger. Commenting on the boycott trends, Vijay had earlier said, “kaun rokenge dekh lenge (who will stop (us), we will see)”. Liger has failed to work at the box office and a section of social media claims that Vijay’s ‘arrogance’ was to be blamed for the boycott trends.

Manoj had taken a dig at the actor and had said, “Mr. Vijay, it appears that you have grown arrogant; have you not seen the impact of ‘Watch the movie or if you don’t desire to then don’t watch’? Watch Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar’s struggles if the audience won’t watch. I had great hopes for the movie, but painful effects from the interview’s words have been felt. Not to do this, and never pay attention to hashtags.”

#Liger :#VijayDeverakonda met Mumbai Exhibitor #ManojDesai and expressed regret about his recent comments about the Boycott/OTT Issues (which are allegedly taken out of context). He will be promoting Liger in Dubai tomorrow at #AsiaCup (Courtesy – Filmi Fever) pic.twitter.com/Xa78C1lBEf — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 28, 2022

The actor has now met Manoj and both of them were seen smiling in the picture shared by Andhra box office. They wrote in the caption, “#VijayDeverakonda met Mumbai Exhibitor #ManojDesai and expressed regret about his recent comments about the Boycott/OTT Issues (which are allegedly taken out of context). He will be promoting Liger in Dubai tomorrow at #AsiaCup.”

For the unversed, Manoj was referring to the interview where Vijay spoke about the recent cancel culture and boycott trends. He had told ANI, “We’ve put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now. Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge (We have mother’s blessings, people’s love, God’s support, a fire inside us, we will see who will stop us)!”

Vijay’s movie Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and has received negative reviews so far. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan.