scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Vijay Devarakonda meets the director of Maratha Mandir cinemas who had called him ‘arrogant’ as Liger fails

Vijay Devarakonda was recently tagged as 'arrogant' by the director of the Maratha Mandir Cinemas, Mumbai. The actor's Liger has failed to find audience and the theatre owner had blamed Vijay's arrogance for this.

Vijay Devarakonda was recently seen in the movie Liger. (Photo: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram)

Actor Vijay Devarakonda met the executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Manoj Desai, who had earlier tagged him as arrogant for his comments during the promotion of Liger. Commenting on the boycott trends, Vijay had earlier said, “kaun rokenge dekh lenge (who will stop (us), we will see)”. Liger has failed to work at the box office and a section of social media claims that Vijay’s ‘arrogance’ was to be blamed for the boycott trends.

Manoj had taken a dig at the actor and had said, “Mr. Vijay, it appears that you have grown arrogant; have you not seen the impact of ‘Watch the movie or if you don’t desire to then don’t watch’? Watch Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar’s struggles if the audience won’t watch. I had great hopes for the movie, but painful effects from the interview’s words have been felt. Not to do this, and never pay attention to hashtags.”

The actor has now met Manoj and both of them were seen smiling in the picture shared by  Andhra box office. They wrote in the caption, “#VijayDeverakonda met Mumbai Exhibitor #ManojDesai and expressed regret about his recent comments about the Boycott/OTT Issues (which are allegedly taken out of context). He will be promoting Liger in Dubai tomorrow at #AsiaCup.”

For the unversed, Manoj was referring to the interview where Vijay spoke about the recent cancel culture and boycott trends. He had told ANI, “We’ve put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now. Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge (We have mother’s blessings, people’s love, God’s support, a fire inside us, we will see who will stop us)!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...

Vijay’s movie Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and has received negative reviews so far. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 05:39:22 pm
Next Story

Karnataka schools body writes to PM Modi alleging corruption in education department, demands removal of BC Nagesh

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt 1200
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement