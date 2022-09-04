Liger debacle: Amid reports of Vijay Deverakonda returning his fee and JGM being shelved, producer Charmme Kaur says ‘live and let live’

The colossal failure of Liger has shaken things up, at least for the cast and crew associated with the bi-lingual actioner. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer released on August 25 and was panned by audience and critics alike. Liger eventually bombed at the box office.

Following the film’s failure, there were rumours that Vijay Deverakonda would return a part of his acting fee, to the tune of Rs 6 cr, to producer Charmme Kaur in an attempt to minimise the losses she incurred on the film.

Fresh reports which emerged on Saturday night also claimed that Charmme has shelved her next with the Arjun Reddy star, titled JGM, due to budget issues. JGM was also helmed by Liger director Puri Jagannadh, who had reportedly already shot two schedules of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur)

Amid these reports, Charmme Kaur took to Twitter and posted a tweet, writing that the banner will bounce back “bigger and better”. “Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better… until then, Live and let Live.”

Liger, which was shot in Hindi and Telugu, tanked at the box office with shockingly low figures for a film headlined by a star like Vinay and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Chill guys!

Just taking a break

( from social media )@PuriConnects will bounce back 😊

Bigger and Better…

until then,

Live and let Live ❤️ — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 4, 2022

The film was dubbed a failure on its opening day itself. Liger put up an underwhelming collection of just Rs 35 crore in its opening weekend, with the film crashing at the box office in the Telugu states, the film’s home ground. Liger clocked in Rs 15 crore on its opening day in the Telugu states and subsequently vanished without a trace.

After the poor performance of film, reports started surfacing that the team of Liger, including Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh, would compensate the distributors for their losses. A film distributor, Warangal Srinu, opened up that he had lost 65 per cent of his investment as he distributed the film across south India.

Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday, had opened amid a series of disasters for the Hindi film industry at the box office and even calls to boycott the film after Vijay came under fire on social media for slamming the social media campaign #BoycottBollywood.

Vijay will be next seen in the Telugu romantic comedy Kushi, co-starring Samantha. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and is gearing to release theatrically on December 23.