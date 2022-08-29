scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Liger Box Office Day 4: Vijay Deverakonda’s film shows ‘disastrous trends’, here’s how much it has earned

Liger Box Office Day 4: Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday continues on its downward spiral at the box office.

liger box officeVijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday film Liger released on August 25. (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has fallen flat at the box office and is performing poorly in the Telugu and Hindi belts. On its third day, Liger has earned only around Rs 4.60 crore in the Hindi belt and around Rs 12 crore in Telugu speaking states. The film is not performing well internationally either, and could only earn around Rs 2 crore in the US. According to early estimations, the total worldwide earnings  on Day 3 for Liger stands at around Rs 21. 3 crore, which is a big blow for a film that had such massy appeal. Vijay Deverakonda film’s Hindi version is expected to do a lifetime business of around Rs 25 crore. The new numbers for Day 4 are expected to come soon.

Also Read |What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of Sita Ramam, Karthikeya 2 and Thiruchitrambalam

Liger had been unanimously slammed by critics and the audience for its plot, which cemented its doom further at the box office. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta found Liger to be a “cringe-fest”. In her review, she had written, “There’s nothing new or fresh about the ingredients that go into the making of this Vijay Deverakonda film. The plot is filled with all kinds of outlandish situations, and the treatment is jaded.”

 

Also Read |Liger movie review: Vijay Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

The film had also fallen victim to Bollywood hate campaigns prior to its release—the new boycott trend that has been plaguing the recent slew of Hindi films in the past year. Liger was expected to bring some hope to Bollywood after Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan flatlined at the box office, but it seems to fared even worse than the two films.

Liger revolves around Vijay Deverakonda’s MMA fighter, and Ananya Panday plays his love interest.  Liger also stars Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has an extended cameo appearance in the film. The Dharma Productions-Puri Connects production had been in the making for three years and faced many delays due to the pandemic.



