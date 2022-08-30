scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Liger box office: Vijay Deverakonda’s film is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports film is expected to conclude its domestic run with around Rs 50 crore.

liger song aafatVijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in Liger song "Aafat".

Vijay Deverakonda‘s would-be pan-India tentpole is a pan-India flop instead. Not only has the film failed to take off in the Hindi language belts, Bollywood Hungama reports, it is also tanking on Deverakonda’s home turf.

The film is on the verge of concluding its theatrical run merely four days after release, the report declared. Over 90% of shows in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have been cancelled after a steep drop on Monday, with theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana expected to follow suit. This is the third consecutive Vijay Deverakonda starrer that has failed to work at the box office.

Liger grossed Rs 17 crore on its first day of release in the South Indian belt, but the daily crashes have been of epic proportions. The film’s four-day haul stands and Rs 26.5 crore, and early estimates suggest that the film will cross Rs 27.5 crore by the end of day five. This is in the south alone. Distributors are expected to lose around Rs 50 crore.

Things aren’t faring much better in the Hindi-speaking territories, where the film has made around Rs 15 crore so far, and is expected to conclude its run with approximately Rs 20 crore. Liger’s run in the Hindi belt is along the lines of earlier flops such as Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Mounted as a pan-India film, Liger offers a strange mix of mass-style storytelling and slick sports drama. It is expected to conclude its domestic run with only Rs 50 crore. The film was released in multiple dubs across the country, and opened to scathing reviews. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta had written in her one-star review, “There’s nothing new or fresh about the ingredients that go into the making of this Vijay Deverakonda film. The plot is filled with all kinds of outlandish situations, and the treatment is jaded.”

With this, Liger can be counted among the string of Hindi flops that have been released this year. In addition to Jersey and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, 2022 has also witnessed the bombing of Dhaakad, Laal Singh Chaddha, Samrat Prithviraj, Heropanti 2, Bachchhan Paanday and Raksha Bandhan.

