‘Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately’: Arjun Kapoor’s heartbreaking admission in post on mother Mona’s birth anniversary; Malaika Arora reacts
Arjun Kapoor gets candid on his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor’s birth anniversary, admitting that life has been tough lately. The post made his ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora extend her support.
Arjun Kapoor has always been open about his personal struggles on social media and frequently remembers his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on special occasions. On Tuesday, the actor marked his mother’s birth anniversary with an emotional post that also carried a heartfelt confession, which has now been making headlines.
In his note, Arjun admitted that life has been “cruel” to him lately but expressed confidence that he will be okay. Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor are the children of Mona Shourie Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor. Mona was married to Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996 and passed away in 2012 due to multiple organ failure after battling cancer and hypertension.
Sharing a fan-made collage of himself with his mother, Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday Maa, I miss you so much today. Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s okay… I’ve taken the punches before, I’ll take them again and still rise. Because you taught me how to fight by standing up to life head-on while being graceful and dignified through it all. We will ride it out together, you and I. I’ll see you again someday and we’ll celebrate your birthday together. Your loving son, Arjun.”
Soon after the post went live, several celebrities poured in their love and support. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted with red heart emojis, while Genelia Deshmukh wrote, “All will be good, Arjun. You have your own special angel always looking after you.”
Arjun Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend, actor Malaika Arora, also reacted to the post with a red heart emoji. The two ended their six-year relationship in 2024 but continue to share a cordial and mature bond. Recently, Malaika even referred to Arjun as an integral part of her life, and the two have been seen maintaining a warm equation in public.
Fans, too, came out strongly in support of the actor, urging social media users to stop trolling him and refrain from posting harsh comments or memes. One fan wrote, “Please don’t mock him. He has had enough,” while another added, “It’s scary how easily we write things to people. More power to you, Arjun. You’re already enough just as you are. #IgnoreTheTrolls.”
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.
