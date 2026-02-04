‘Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately’: Arjun Kapoor’s heartbreaking admission in post on mother Mona’s birth anniversary; Malaika Arora reacts

Arjun Kapoor has always been open about his personal struggles on social media and frequently remembers his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on special occasions. On Tuesday, the actor marked his mother’s birth anniversary with an emotional post that also carried a heartfelt confession, which has now been making headlines.

In his note, Arjun admitted that life has been “cruel” to him lately but expressed confidence that he will be okay. Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor are the children of Mona Shourie Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor. Mona was married to Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996 and passed away in 2012 due to multiple organ failure after battling cancer and hypertension.