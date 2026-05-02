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Lifelong vegetarian Deven Bhojani once ate a chicken sandwich and loved it before realising his mistake
Deven Bhojani recalls the hilarious moment he accidentally ate a chicken sandwich despite being a lifelong vegetarian—and actually loved it.
Actor-director Deven Bhojani—known for his memorable work in shows like Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (which he also directed), Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and Scoop—has been a vegetarian all his life. However, there was one incident early in his career when he accidentally ate a chicken sandwich—and surprisingly, enjoyed it—before realising his mistake. Speaking on Khaane Mein Kya Hai with Kunal Vijayakar, the 56-year-old recalled his early days in the industry while working on Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. At the time, apart from playing a small role in the film, he was also assisting the team behind the scenes.
“We used to spend a lot of time at the Bandra office. There were four of us assistants, and during breaks, we’d either go to Candies—which was quite new back then—or a small sandwich shop nearby,” he shared.
“One day, everyone ordered their sandwiches. When I got mine, I thought, ‘This tastes so different—and so good! We should come here more often. It’s cheaper and tastier.’ Then suddenly, one of my friends said, ‘Where is my chicken sandwich? I didn’t order a veg one.’ That’s when we realised I had eaten it,” he added.
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Despite enjoying the taste, the realisation left him shaken. “I loved that sandwich, but I felt terrible. I immediately apologised to God—it was completely unintentional. Bahut gadbad ho gaya tha,” he said with a laugh.
Deven Bhojani on Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar
In a recent conversation with SCREEN, Deven also reflected on how Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar played a pivotal role in shaping his career. “I had joined the film as an actor. Aamir Khan, who has been a close friend since college, suggested that I should assist as well to understand the technical aspects—like positioning and lighting. That’s how I began assisting Mansoor Khan when parts of the film were being re-shot,” he shared.
The experience sparked his interest in direction. However, after the film’s release, acting opportunities took precedence. Over the years, Deven went on to direct popular projects like Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sumit Sambhal Lega, and the film Commando 2.
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