Lifelong vegetarian Deven Bhojani once ate a chicken sandwich and loved it before realising his mistake

Actor-director Deven Bhojani—known for his memorable work in shows like Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (which he also directed), Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and Scoop—has been a vegetarian all his life. However, there was one incident early in his career when he accidentally ate a chicken sandwich—and surprisingly, enjoyed it—before realising his mistake. Speaking on Khaane Mein Kya Hai with Kunal Vijayakar, the 56-year-old recalled his early days in the industry while working on Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. At the time, apart from playing a small role in the film, he was also assisting the team behind the scenes.

“We used to spend a lot of time at the Bandra office. There were four of us assistants, and during breaks, we’d either go to Candies—which was quite new back then—or a small sandwich shop nearby,” he shared.