LFW: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra, Hina Khan dazzles at red carpet; see photos

Before the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan gave a glimpse of their striking chemistry as they walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday. While Kiara wore a blingy silver lehenga choli, Kartik opted for a black Indo-Western suit for the show that featured Manish’s new collection, Nooraniyat.

From walking hand-in-hand to Kartik taking care of Kiara’s long, flowy skirt as she was posing for the cameras, the actors displayed comfort and camaraderie on the LFW stage.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were the perfect partners at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram) Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were the perfect partners at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra, who is one of Bollywood’s go-to designers. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram) Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra, who is one of Bollywood’s go-to designers. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Kiara Advani cannot resist a pout as she poses with Kartik Aaryan and Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram) Kiara Advani cannot resist a pout as she poses with Kartik Aaryan and Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Kiara and Kartik are currently shooting for the sequel to Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film also stars Tabu. Being helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will arrive in theatres on November 19. Apart from these two stars, another actor that dazzled the LFW red carpet was Hina Khan, who was one of the guests for the Manish Malhotra show.

Dressed in a pastel lehenga from the designer’s latest collection, Hina looked no less than a showstopper. The actor took to Instagram to post two pictures with the designer, congratulating him for his show. “What a Spectacular show..Thank you for having me @manishmalhotra05. Wearing this gorgeous outfit from his new collection ‘NOORANIYAT’ by @manishmalhotra05,” Hina wrote, captioning the photos. Among other attendees for the ace designer’s show were actors Karan Tacker, Shreya Chadhry and Pearl Puri.