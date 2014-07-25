LFW: Kareena Kapoor to be showstopper for Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor’s association with Malhotra has been a long-standing one. From red carpet events and film premieres to social events and get-togethers, Kareena has often sported the designers’ creations with utmost elegance.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor will walk the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2014 ramp as a showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra.

Kareena Kapoor’s association with Malhotra has been a long-standing one. From red carpet events and film premieres to social events and get-togethers, Kareena has often sported the designers’ creations with utmost elegance.

She will showcase yet another global runway trend that is big this seaso n- The Gloss Look, crafted by the Lakmé Bridal Dream Team.

“I have always loved working with Kareena. She is the perfect combination of a gorgeous face and a confident personality. Every season, LFW has a trend story to tell and the finale accentuates the trend in the most elaborate manner,” Malhotra said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to crafting a special look for Kareena with my latest collection which is inspired by the Gloss look; a trend that is creating waves internationally and is being spotted on runways around the globe,” he added.

LFW will take place Aug 20-24 at the Palladium Hotel here.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App