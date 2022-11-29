When Fawad Khan played James Bond: Actor is unrecognisable in his earlier shows, films. Watch

Last year Fawad Khan rang in his 40th birthday in style. The Pakistani star was seen having a gala time with his family and close friends on a yacht. The actor is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest film The Legend of Maula Jatt, which continues to charm audiences worldwide.

Fawad found favour in Bollywood after he played the lead in Khoobsurat and topped it up with Kapoor and Sons, and a cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, Indian fans fondly remember him as the charming Zaroon from Zindagi Gulzar Hai or the romantic Ashar from Humsafar. Fans though do not know that he had already had several projects to his credit before these shows became accessible to them.

On Fawad Khan’s 41st birthday, here’s looking at his lesser-known roles:

Fawad Khan made his TV debut with Jatt and Bond and entered films with Khuda Kay Liye. (Photo: YouTube screengrabs) Fawad Khan made his TV debut with Jatt and Bond and entered films with Khuda Kay Liye. (Photo: YouTube screengrabs)

In 2001, Fawad Khan made his acting debut with the sitcom Jutt and Bond, in which he played the character of a bumbling spy named Bond. His bandmate Ahmed Ali Butt, also co-starred with him, playing Jatt, who interestingly was called Maula Jatt. From the episodes available on YouTube, Fawad can be seen as a lanky young man. Like most Pakistani shows, the script keeps you hooked while the comedy element will leave you in splits. Even though a rookie, Fawad stood out in the role, playing a suited spy in a village setup.

After almost a gap of five years, Fawad made his film debut with Khuda Kay Liye in 2007. It was the first Pakistani movie to be released in India in almost half a century and also became one of the highest-grossing Pakistani films. Fawad played a successful musician Sarmad, who gets influenced by an Islamic activist and gives up his career. Brainwashed by extremists, he also ends up raping his wife, before another maulana (played by Naseeruddin Shah) shows him the right way, leaving him to repent.

The next year, Fawad Khan appeared in two shows — Dil Deke Jayen Ge and Satrangi. While the former was a family drama, Satrangi was a travel adventure series. The one-of-a-kind show featured seven actors. The youngsters are seen taking a bus ride to travel through the province of Pakistan. However, the ride becomes more of a self-discovery. Fawad played Behzaad in the show.

Fawad Khan has played varied characters on screen. In Dastaan, he played a Muslim League activist while in Akbari Ashghari, he played an ‘oafish’ character. (Photo: YouTube screengrabs) Fawad Khan has played varied characters on screen. In Dastaan, he played a Muslim League activist while in Akbari Ashghari, he played an ‘oafish’ character. (Photo: YouTube screengrabs)

In 2010, Fawad played a conservative, middle-class boy in the telefilm Aaj Kuch Na Kaho. While the film received negative reviews, the actor’s performance was termed as the only ‘redeeming factor’. He also played the lead role in Dastaan the same year. Based on Razia Butt’s novel Bano, the show was based in the 1940s, and revolved around the separation of a young couple during the India-Pakistan partition. The show was lauded for its hard-hitting yet sensitive portrayal and the performances by the actors, including Fawad, Sanam Baloch, Ahsan Khan, Saba Qamar, among others.

The following year, Fawad Khan starred in Akbari Asghari, a modern adaptation of Mirat-ul-Uroos, an Indian comedy novel by Nazir Ahmed Dehlvi. He played Asghar, an unambitious villager who wants to marry one of his cousins. Fawad described his character as someone ‘completely oaf(ish)’. He also featured in Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan, where he played a young engineer, wanting to take over his uncle’s business. However, it was Humsafar in 2011 that made Fawad the ultimate romantic star. Also starring Mahira Khan, the show delved deep into their relationship and how they moved mountains to eventually unite.

Fawad Khan became a household name thanks to Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar. (Photo: PR) Fawad Khan became a household name thanks to Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar. (Photo: PR)

In 2012, before scoring another big hit with Zindagi Gulzar Hai, the actor played the lead role in Ashk. The show had him essay the role of a Turkish man, who comes to Pakistan to get married to his cousin but ends up marrying her sister. Zindagi Gulzar Hai brought with it a number of awards, recognition, love across the globe, and the much-needed push for Fawad to dream bigger. After featuring as the lead in Numm, playing a man caught between two wives, he decided to call it quits on TV and went on to build a career in films and also focus on his music. His last appearances include critically acclaimed telefilms Behadd and Armaan (which he also co-wrote).

Fawad Khan made his much-talked-about comeback with Ms. Marvel earlier this year, where he played Hasan, an Indian freedom fighter. With several films lined up and even a Zindagi show with Sanam Saeed, we cannot wait to see Fawad create his magic on-screen once again.