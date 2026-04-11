Legendary singer Asha Bhosle admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening due to “extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.”

Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, shared the update on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Zanai wrote, “My grandmother Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. We request you to respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and we hope everything will be well. We will share a positive update soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

Asha Bhosle is one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, known for a career that has spanned over seven decades. Starting out in the shadow of her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, she carved her own space with a distinct style that was bold, playful and incredibly versatile.

What sets Asha Bhosle apart is her ability to sing across genres with ease. From romantic melodies to peppy cabaret songs, and from ghazals to pop numbers, she has done it all. Her collaborations with music directors like O. P. Nayyar gave Hindi cinema evergreen songs like “Aao Huzoor Tumko,” while her partnership with R. D. Burman created timeless hits such as “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko.”

She brought a new kind of energy and sensuality to songs like “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja” and “Yeh Mera Dil,” changing the sound of film music in the 1960s and 70s. At the same time, she proved her depth with classical and semi-classical tracks like “In Aankhon Ki Masti” and “Dil Cheez Kya Hai,” showing her command over more traditional styles.

From romantic melodies to peppy cabaret songs, and from ghazals to pop numbers, Asha Bhosle has done it all. (Express archive photo) From romantic melodies to peppy cabaret songs, and from ghazals to pop numbers, Asha Bhosle has done it all. (Express archive photo)

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Asha Bhosle reinvented herself yet again. Working with A. R. Rahman, she delivered popular tracks like “Tanha Tanha” and “Rangeela Re,” connecting with a new generation of listeners. She also explored Indipop, with songs like “Kabhi To Nazar Milao,” keeping her music relevant across changing times.

Over the years, she has received some of India’s highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. She has also won National Film Awards for her work in films like Umrao Jaan and Ijaazat.