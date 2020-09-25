Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India adaptation in the works

Amish Tripathi's Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India will soon be adapted into a film. (Photo: PR)

Amish Tripathi’s book Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India will soon be adapted into a film. The movie will be directed by ad filmmaker Senthil Kumar. It is being produced by Wakaoo Films, Casa Media and Immortal Studios.

Amish is widely known for his Shiva trilogy. The author has published eight books until now and has sold over 5.5 million copies. Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India is Amish’s first book to get the film treatment. He will be working on the movie as a creative producer.

The film will be made on a grand scale with a special focus on war sequences. The magnum opus will use virtual production technology.

The lead cast of the film is yet to be announced.

Talking about the film adaptation, Amish Tripathi said, “Maharaja Suheldev is one of India’s most consequential heroes from the 11th century, who is, sadly, relatively unknown to modern Indians. This tale carries a universal message of unity cutting across class, caste and religious barriers, a message that is particularly relevant for India today. Maharaja Suheldev’s story tells us that when we Indians are united, we are unbeatable. I am delighted that my book Legend of Suheldev is being converted into a movie to reach out to an even wider audience.”

