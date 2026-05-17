Leela Chitnis married at 16, had 4 kids, left alcoholic husband to become a leading lady

Leela Chitnis, legendary actor who worked from the 1930s till the 1980s, paved the way for several prominent leading ladies of today. Despite being born over a century ago in 1909, she was a rare female actor back then who was a graduate, a Bachelor’s in Arts. But that didn’t stop her father, an English Literature professor, from setting up an arranged marriage for his daughter at the age of 16.

Leela Chitnis married Gajanan Yeshwant Chitnis, a doctor who belonged to the same Brahmo Samaj community as her family. They had four children — all boys — in quick succession immediately after the marriage. They also had a similar political leaning as they once harboured popular Marxist freedom fighter MN Roy in their house and did their bit to support India’s freedom struggle against the British Raj.

However, she eventually split up with her alcoholic husband after the two couldn’t make their marriage work. Relocating back, she faced the ordeal of supporting her four young sons all by herself. A rare woman graduate at the time, she began teaching in a school. However, having trained in theatre as part of progressive Marathi group Natyamanwantar, which was influenced by the works of greats like Stanislavsky, Ibsen, and Shaw, she found her calling in acting.

Early struggle in films

Leela Chitnis’s inroads into Hindi cinema, however, wasn’t too smooth. She worked as an extra on multiple films before finally getting her breakthrough with Gentleman Daku (1937), in which she did action dressed as a man. It was with the box office success of Kangan in 1939 that she finally established her position as a leading lady.

In the film, she played the daughter of a Hindu priest, who goes against her father’s wishes to fall in love with the son of a local landlord. Bombay Talkies, the popular production house that backed the film, was going through a crisis for picking films that challenged societally accepted norms. With the breakthrough that was Kangan, Leela replaced the legendary leading lady Devika Rani as the face of the studio.

Leela Chitnis in Kangan. Leela Chitnis in Kangan.

Rise to prominence

Leela Chitnis went on to headline multiple memorable films alongside another face of Bombay Talkies, Ashok Kumar, including NR Acharya’s Bandhan and Azad (1940), and Gyan Mukherjee’s Jhoola (1941), all of which dealt with societal issues prevalent at the time. Ashok even confessed later that he learnt to act through his eyes from his frequent collaborator, Leela.

In 1941, Leela also made history by becoming the first Indian actor ever to endorse popular luxury soap brand Lux, a position which was reserved for Hollywood beauties prior to that. However, as fresh faces entered the Hindi film industry in the early 1940s, Leela began losing her stronghold, as was the case with the limited shelf lives of leading ladies in those decades.

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Resurgence as character actor

Manoj Kumar and Leela Chitnis in Kanch Ki Gudiya. (Express archive photo) Manoj Kumar and Leela Chitnis in Kanch Ki Gudiya. (Express archive photo)

But the fading of stardom didn’t deter Leela Chitnis from pursuing her love for acting. She soon transitioned into character roles, making her presence felt as the ailing mother of the protagonist, played by Dilip Kumar, in Ramesh Saigal’s Shaheed (1948). She gave birth to the archetypal sacrificial mother trope further popularized by the likes of Nirupa Roy.

She was cast opposite Prithviraj Kapoor in his son Raj Kapoor’s 1951 seminal crime drama Awaara. She also played the mother of Bharat Bhushan in Bimal Roy’s 1952 social family drama Maa. She followed it up by playing Dev Anand’s mother in Phani Majumdar’s Baadbaan (1954) and Chetan Anand’s 1960 crime noir film Kala Bazar, 1961 romance Hum Dono, and 1965 seminal romance Guide.

While playing mother to the most prominent lead actors of that time, Leela also made her directorial debut with Aaj Ki Baat in 1955, where she was paired with Ajit. But after that didn’t yield desired results, she returned to playing Dilip Kumar’s mother in BR Chopra’s iconic 1957 film Naya Daur. She reunited with Chopra in Sadhna, playing the mother of Sunil Dutt’s character.

She also worked in BR Chopra’s younger brother Yash Chopra’s 1959 directorial debut Dhool Ka Phool. She also played mother to Raj Kapoor in Main Nashe Mein Hoon and to his younger brother Shammi Kapoor in Ujala within the same year. She also portrayed mothers to several leading ladies, including Asha Parekh in Ghunghat (1960), Sadhana in Waqt (1965), directed by Yash Chopra, and Nutan in Dulhan Ek Raat Ki (1967).

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In the 1970s, Leela Chitnis played mother to a new breed of actors — Dharmendra in Jeevan Mrityu (1970) and Biswajeet in Mehmaan (1973). Her swansong came in 1985 with Rakesh Kumar’s Dil Tujhko Diya, where she played grandmother to Kumar Gaurav. After that, she retired from acting at the age of 75 and relocated to the US to spend her final days with her kids, now all grown up. She breathed her last in Connecticut in 2003 at the age of 93.