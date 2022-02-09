scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Leander Paes gives Kim Sharma a tight hug at a wedding, see photos

Kim Sharma took to Instagram and shared several photos from a wedding. Her boyfriend Leander Paes also attended the function.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 9, 2022 2:38:24 pm
Kim SharmaKim Sharma and Leander Paes attended a wedding. (Photo: Instagram/Kim Sharma)

Actor Kim Sharma and her boyfriend, ace tennis player Leander Paes recently attended a wedding. Kim took to Instagram and shared several photos from the wedding. In one photo, Leander gives Kim a hug. The actor captioned the photos, “Wedding fun.”

Fans flooded the post with heart emojis. A fan wrote, “Beautiful! You look absolutely beautiful!” Another fan commented, “You guys really complement each other. Very graceful.” “What a couple,” yet another fan gushed in the comments.

Last month, Kim Sharma celebrated her birthday with Leander Paes in Bahamas. She shared photos and wrote, “Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far! Happy birthday to me #42.”

Also Read |Kim Sharma enjoys a fun Disney day out with Leander Paes at US theme park, see pics and videos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

While Kim and Leander haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship, their social media PDA and photos speak volumes. The couple shared Christmas and Diwali photos, and posted pictures from a Disneyland trip.

Rumours about the couple had gone viral in August 2021. After much speculation, Leander Paes silenced rumour-mongers by sharing a photo of himself and Kim, captioning it as “Magic.” Earlier, Kim Sharma took to Instagram to pen an appreciation post for Leander. She posted an old photo of Leander’s winning moment at Atlanta Olympics and congratulated him on the 25th anniversary of his bronze win.

