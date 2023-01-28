scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Leaked videos from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal hint that he’s playing a gangster, fans say ‘It’s going to be raw’

New videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal has surfaced online. The actor is seen sporting an intense look with long hair and thick stubble.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor's first look from the film Animal. (Photo: Sandeep Reddy Vanga/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Leaked videos from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal hint that he’s playing a gangster, fans say ‘It’s going to be raw’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, is looking quite intense and rugged in the latest videos leaked from the set of the film. In a blue suit and long hair, Ranbir can be seen strolling alongside his bodyguards while maintaining an intense gangster look with a cigarette in his hand. 

In the viral video, Ranbir’s men pull out weapons from the rear of a Range Rover and follow Ranbir as he walks towards a car while smoking a cigarette. In another video, Ranbir is seen prepping for the shot and is lighting a cigarette.  

Fans on the internet were excited after watching Ranbir’s intense look. One of the fans wrote, “My gut feeling is it’s going to be raw violence, insane, intense. RK mania on the way! Vanga sahab ko thank you from rkf’s.” Another said, “Yes… best actor award loading…+ Box office would be on.”

On New Years eve, the director had shared the first look of Ranbir from the film. In the poster, Ranbir was sporting long hair, thick beard and bruises around his arm. He is seen holding an axe while also lighting a cigarette. Sandeep wrote, “Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE.”

Team Animal recently watched Pathaan together and Sandeep congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter. He wrote, “Team ANIMAL @ DELHI PVR Celebrating #PATHAAN Congratulations @iamsrk sir 🙂 #SiddharthAnand @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham & @yrf.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book
Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on August 11.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 10:56 IST
Next Story

Cannot appoint Censor Board to regulate ‘non-film songs’, not the judiciary’s job: Delhi High Court

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close