Leaked videos from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal hint that he’s playing a gangster, fans say ‘It’s going to be raw’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, is looking quite intense and rugged in the latest videos leaked from the set of the film. In a blue suit and long hair, Ranbir can be seen strolling alongside his bodyguards while maintaining an intense gangster look with a cigarette in his hand.

In the viral video, Ranbir’s men pull out weapons from the rear of a Range Rover and follow Ranbir as he walks towards a car while smoking a cigarette. In another video, Ranbir is seen prepping for the shot and is lighting a cigarette.

RK looks dapper while shooting for his upcoming Movie ANIMAL 🔥❤️❤️#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/JHqkJ5zYrO — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) January 27, 2023

Fans on the internet were excited after watching Ranbir’s intense look. One of the fans wrote, “My gut feeling is it’s going to be raw violence, insane, intense. RK mania on the way! Vanga sahab ko thank you from rkf’s.” Another said, “Yes… best actor award loading…+ Box office would be on.”

On New Years eve, the director had shared the first look of Ranbir from the film. In the poster, Ranbir was sporting long hair, thick beard and bruises around his arm. He is seen holding an axe while also lighting a cigarette. Sandeep wrote, “Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE.”

Team Animal recently watched Pathaan together and Sandeep congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter. He wrote, “Team ANIMAL @ DELHI PVR Celebrating #PATHAAN Congratulations @iamsrk sir 🙂 #SiddharthAnand @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham & @yrf.”

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on August 11.