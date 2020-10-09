Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Sneak peek of Akshay Kumar-starrrer set to be unveiled today

Laxmmi Bomb is helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

The trailer for Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb will be released today. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora and Ashwini Kalsekar. Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana directed by Raghava Lawrence, who is also directing the Hindi version.

During a virtual press conference announcing the release of Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar had earlier said, “Horror-comedy is my favourite genre. I had done Bhool Bhulaiyaa before this one. I had heard this story many years ago and I always wanted to make this film. It was like my passion project, but it kept getting delayed for one reason or the other.”

Talking about his role in the film, Akshay said, “In my entire 30-year-long career, this has been my most intensive role mentally. I’ve never experienced such a character before, with this kind of action, reaction, body language. Credit for this goes to my director. He introduced me to a version of me that I didn’t know even existed. Also, I had to be cautious of playing it with full honesty without offending any community. For the first time, I willingly gave so many takes and retakes, so that every shot is captured to its maximum potential. Even after doing some 150 films, I was very excited to be on set every single day, pushing my boundaries, learning more about myself. This film has taught me more about gender equality. Be anything you want, just don’t be ignorant.”

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani were last seen in 2019’s Good Newws.

Laxmmi Bomb premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.

