Laxmmi Bomb to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar

With theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood filmmakers are opting to release their movies directly on OTT platforms. The latest film to hop on the bandwagon is horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb. Starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the movie will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Laxmmi Bomb is the official Hindi remake of hit Tamil film Kanchana. It is being directed by Raghava Lawrence, who had also directed and starred in the original movie. The plot revolves around a man who is afraid of all things supernatural, but through a twist of fate, he is forced to confront his fear as his body gets possessed by the spirit of Laxmmi.

Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar will be teaming up for the second time after Good Newwz. The first look of Laxmmi Bomb, which was unveiled in October last year, showed Akshay Kumar donning a red sari with a big red bindi.

The movie was set to release during Eid this year, but it got postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar is also awaiting the release of other movies such as Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj.

