Laxmmi Bomb first look: Meet a fierce, sari-clad Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared the first look of his upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb on his social media accounts. Donning a red sari with a big red bindi, the actor looks like he means business in the shared still.

Along with the photo, Khiladi Kumar wrote a lengthy post as well. “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone… isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb,” the photo caption read.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kanchana. The film features Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar in the lead. It is being helmed by filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who had also directed the original movie.

The film’s plot revolves around a man who is afraid of all things supernatural, but through a twist of fate, he is forced to confront his fear as his body gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender called Laxmmi.

Laxmmi Bomb is scheduled to release on May 22, 2020.