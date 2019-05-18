Laxmmi Bomb first look: Akshay Kumar in a never seen before avatar

The first look of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been unveiled. The film is a remake of the hit Tamil horror comedy-drama Kanchana. Helmed by actor-director Raghava Lawrence, the film went on floors in April and is scheduled for June 5, 2020 release.

The first look poster of Laxmmi Bomb has Kumar putting kohl in his eyes. This is probably the first time that we are seeing the Khiladi Kumar sport a kohled-eye look. In the movie, the actor will reprise the role played by Lawrence in the original film.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Kumar wrote, “Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥Fox Star Studios Presents, A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House. Directed by Raghava Lawrence.”

Kiara Advani who will also be sharing the screen with Kumar in the movie Good News shared her excitement for Laxmmi Bomb. She shared the poster of the movie and captioned it, “Excited to announce my next film with the one and only @akshaykumar #LAXMMIBOMB 💥releasing 5th June 2020 💥 shoot in progress!”

Laxmmi Bomb is bankrolled by A Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios, in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.