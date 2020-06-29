Laxmmi Bomb news on June 29: Akshay Kumar film to release on Disney Plus Hotstar?

Laxmmi Bomb is helmed by Raghava Lawrence. Laxmmi Bomb is helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

Akshay Kumar’s next film is an intriguing horror-comedy titled Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence directorial, the film has Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of 2011 Tamil hit Kanchana, which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. It is produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan.

Akshay Kumar has taken up many off-kilter roles in the recent past, but this will be even more unique than anything he has ever done. In the film, Akshay will pay a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender called Laxmmi. The man he was before the possession was somebody afraid of everything supernatural, and he is now forced to confront his fear.