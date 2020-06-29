scorecardresearch
Monday, June 29, 2020
Laxmmi Bomb news on June 29: Akshay Kumar film to release on Disney Plus Hotstar?

Excited about Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb? Follow this live blog for the latest news about the Hindi remake of 2011 Tamil hit Kanchana.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai | Updated: June 29, 2020 12:41:17 pm
Laxmmi Bomb Laxmmi Bomb is helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

Akshay Kumar’s next film is an intriguing horror-comedy titled Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence directorial, the film has Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of 2011 Tamil hit Kanchana, which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. It is produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan.

Akshay Kumar has taken up many off-kilter roles in the recent past, but this will be even more unique than anything he has ever done. In the film, Akshay will pay a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender called Laxmmi. The man he was before the possession was somebody afraid of everything supernatural, and he is now forced to confront his fear.

Follow all the latest updates about Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb.

12:41 (IST)29 Jun 2020
Laxmmi Bomb shoot incomplete?
12:18 (IST)29 Jun 2020
Laxmmi Bomb to avoid clash with Salman Khan's Radhe

Trade analyst Rohitt Jaiswal tweeted, “Now officially there is no clash between #Radhe & #LaxmmiBomb. Speculation ends for LB tommorw, as team opts for OTT release and not theatrical…”

11:57 (IST)29 Jun 2020
Akshay Kumar to make announcement regarding Laxmmi Bomb at 4:30 pm

Laxmmi Bomb was supposed to be released theatrically on Eid (May 22), but that did not happen due to the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.

The first look of the film featuring Akshay Kumar was released in October last year. It had the actor decked up in a red sari and a huge red bindi while standing before the statue of Goddess Durga and gazing intensely into the camera. He had captioned the post, "Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone… isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb."

Akshay was last seen in the romantic comedy Good Newwz, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. In the future, he will be seen in movies like Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj.

