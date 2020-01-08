Laxmmi Bomb latest photo: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani soak in the sun

Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. (Photo: Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram) Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. (Photo: Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram)

After starring in Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani have join hands once again for Laxmmi Bomb. The film’s shoot is currently underway in Dubai. Actor Tusshar Kapoor shared a on-set photo of Akshay and Kiara as they soaked in some sun.

Laxmmi Bomb is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana. Lawrence had also helmed the Tamil original.

The first look of the film featuring Akshay Kumar was released in October 2019. The look featured Akshay in a saree. At the time, the actor had shared, “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone… isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb”

The plot of Laxmmi Bomb revolves around a man who is afraid of all things supernatural, but through a twist of fate, he is forced to confront his fear as his body gets possessed by the spirit of Laxmmi.

Laxmmi Bomb is scheduled to release on May 22.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming releases also include Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd