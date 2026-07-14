Pyarelal’s wife Sunila dies: Veteran composer performs last rites in a wheelchair

Veteran music composer Pyarelal of the iconic duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal lost his wife, Sunila, on Monday. She died in Mumbai at the age of 78. Pyarelal performed the last rites of his wife at her funeral at Santacruz Crematorium later in the day. Since he’s no longer able to walk properly owing to old age, Pyarelal remained seated on the wheelchair as he performed all the rituals.

Sunila Pyarelal’s death

Sunila Pyarelal’s demise was announced on Monday through a statement by her extended family. Fondly known as “Amma”, she was 78 at the time of her death. “Amma lived a life of grace, devotion and quiet strength – a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace. Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace,” read the family’s statement.