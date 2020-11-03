Laxmii song BamBholle: Akshay Kumar is a sight to behold

Laxmii will premiere on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Zee Music)

The second song of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmii is out. Called “BamBholle,” the track is upbeat, and difficult to categorise. Part a prayer to Lord Shiva and part dance number, the song is crooned by Viruss and composed by Ullumanati.

Frankly, it was hard to pay attention to the composition as the visuals of the song had my complete attention. A lot of dance moves have been incorporated into the three-minute track and kudos to Khiladi Kumar for executing them to perfection.

Akshay Kumar swaying his body to the music in a saree so gracefully is perhaps the highlight of “BamBholle.”

Laxmii is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kanchana. It revolves around an unsuspecting man whose body gets taken over by a spirit. A horror-comedy, Laxmii is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original.

Laxmii, bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House, will premiere on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

