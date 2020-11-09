Laxmii release LIVE UPDATES: Akshay Kumar movie to release on Disney Plus Hotstar

Laxmii is the remake of Tamil hit Kanchana. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s horror-comedy Laxmii will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar today. The Raghava Lawrence directorial is the remake of his own Tamil hit Kanchana. Produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Tusshar Kapoor, Laxmii also features Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi and Ayesha Raza.

Laxmii revolves around an unsuspecting man whose body gets taken over by a spirit. Talking about his role in the film, Akshay had earlier shared, “I’ve been in my career for 30 years. But the character of Laxmmi has been the most mentally intensive role I’ve ever played. But somehow I managed it. And I thank my director. He is behind everything about this character — how it moves, what it says and how it dances.”

Director Raghava Lawrence stressed that Laxmii infuses social messaging about the transgender community with horror and comedy, and he is thrilled to have Akshay Kumar leading the film. “In Hindi, when Akshay sir is playing the role, I believe that the message will reach an even wider audience. My special thanks to Akshay sir for accepting and playing this role,” he told PTI.

Raghava said the idea to make Kanchana came when a few transgender people approached a trust run by him. When he heard their story, he thought of chronicling it for the big screen. “I wanted to tell their story to everyone, first through the character of Kanchana and now with Laxmmi in this movie. After watching the film, audiences will know what I am talking about,” the filmmaker said.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who is venturing into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, says it was a natural progression rather than a calculated career move. He said, “It is not like I am getting into next stage (of my career) as a producer. It was a natural decision that came very spontaneously.”

“I am not changing tracks. I will be doing both acting and producing. If I get the right subject, I will act in and produce the same film. My next film will be as an actor,” Tusshar told PTI in an interview. “It is not that I am trying to make a statement as a producer. My choice will always be on the basis of the script and content,” Tusshar added.