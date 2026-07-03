Launched by Amitabh Bachchan, Chandrachur Singh’s career ended amid a Shah Rukh film shoot

While destiny may seem like a myth to many, some lives make you wonder if it truly exists. How else do you explain the journey of a young man born into royalty, who dreamt of cracking the UPSC and becoming an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, only to end up as one of Bollywood’s most promising stars of the late 1990s? This is the story of Chandrachur Singh.

With Tere Mere Sapne and Maachis in 1996, Chandrachur became an overnight sensation. Critics hailed his performances, audiences embraced him, and the media even began comparing him to Amitabh Bachchan—partly because they shared the same birthday. But as quickly as stardom arrived, it slipped away. A devastating accident in 2000, coupled with a series of professional setbacks, altered the course of his career forever.

Actor Chandrachur Singh (second from left) in Maachis. Express archive photo Actor Chandrachur Singh (second from left) in Maachis. Express archive photo

Chandrachur was set to become an IFS officer

Born to Army officer and former MLA Baldev Singh and Princess Krishna Kumari Devi of the erstwhile princely state of Patna (now in Odisha), Chandrachur excelled in academics from an early age. He was equally gifted outside the classroom, training in Hindustani classical music, setting district records in high jump, playing cricket, and serving as the art editor of his school magazine. Despite his creative interests, acting was never part of his plan.

His dream was to join the civil services, particularly the Indian Foreign Service. Speaking in an interview with Samar Sarila, Chandrachur recalled that a teacher who became a father figure encouraged him to pursue humanities at St Stephen’s College to strengthen his UPSC preparation.

Film star Chandrachur Singh and Tabu in film MAACHIS. Express archive photo Film star Chandrachur Singh and Tabu in film MAACHIS. Express archive photo

“Being in the IFS was actually my primary objective, and if not that, then the IAS. I was meeting a lot of civil servants to understand how to prepare for the UPSC.”

Everything changed during college

While studying at St. Stephen’s College, Chandrachur actively participated in theatre and won the Best Actor award at the Rajpal Memorial in his very first year. The recognition soon began attracting film offers—even before he had considered moving to Mumbai.

“Creativity was inherently a part of my personality. Music played an important role in my school life, and so did drama. While I was playing lead roles in college plays, I started getting offers without even going to Bombay.”

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Theatre eventually opened Bollywood’s doors

During his summer break in 1988, Chandrachur assisted filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. A year later, he signed his first film, Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, opposite Suchitra Krishnamurthy. The film was nearly 60 percent complete before it was shelved.

Actor Chandrachur Singh. Express archive photo Actor Chandrachur Singh. Express archive photo

“I was pulled into films more by circumstances than by choice. It was a subconscious desire to express myself through art, but never a conscious career decision.”

The setbacks continued

Several films either failed to take off or were shelved midway, forcing Chandrachur to return to Delhi. He spent the next few years teaching schoolchildren while waiting for another opportunity. Those years of uncertainty left a lasting impact.

Film star Chandrachur Singh, Vijay Anand and Johnny Lever. Express archive photo Film star Chandrachur Singh, Vijay Anand and Johnny Lever. Express archive photo

“At that age, it was disappointing like hell. You begin questioning yourself—Am I not good enough? Is it because I’m an outsider? All those doubts creep in during years of struggle.”

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His fortunes changed dramatically in 1996

“I struggled for a few years and taught children in schools in Delhi. Just when I had secured a permanent job, I got the call for Tere Mere Sapne. Around the same time, Maachis also happened, so I quit my job.”

This is where destiny seemed to work its magic once again. Tere Mere Sapne was directed by Joy Augustine—the very filmmaker who had earlier helmed Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, the shelved film that was meant to launch Chandrachur Singh’s career.

Backed by Amitabh Bachchan’s production house, Tere Mere Sapne announced his arrival, while Gulzar’s Maachis established him as one of the industry’s most promising newcomers, earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut in 1997. Yet Chandrachur admits he never enjoyed the pace of commercial stardom.

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Film star Chandrachur Singh, Shadab Singh and Jaya Prada in film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. Express archive photo Film star Chandrachur Singh, Shadab Singh and Jaya Prada in film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. Express archive photo

“I was doing three shifts a day. Sometimes I would simply change costumes and go from one set to another, touching the feet of two different mothers in two different films. I didn’t enjoy that process. I wanted to do one film at a time.”

Despite the acclaim, Chandrachur believes being an outsider limited his opportunities.

“I never received solo hero roles, perhaps because I wasn’t from the industry. It is very difficult for an outsider to establish themselves”, he told WildFilmsIndia.

The injury that changed the course of his career

Then came the turning point. While shooting Josh in Goa, Chandrachur suffered a near career-ending accident during an off day at the sea. “I had a water accident about two kilometres into the sea. My shoulder was so badly dislocated that my arm was almost detached from my body.”

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The injury required surgery, repeated physiotherapy and years of rehabilitation. This became a recurring problem on sets. “Shooting of films stopped for a while. I gained weight because I couldn’t exercise. Even after surgery, it never fully healed. I had to work with that disability.”

Although the injury significantly affected his career, Chandrachur insists it wasn’t the only reason behind his disappearance. “It was a combination of factors. Success, setbacks, wrong decisions—everything contributed.”

When Chandrachur spoke about his mistakes and industry pressure

Over time, he became increasingly selective with scripts and admits that he also made mistakes. Speaking to Dayandnightnews Chd, he said: “I took some incorrect decisions. Success can insulate you from reality just as much as failure can.”

He also addressed the immense pressure of being compared with Amitabh Bachchan. “Amitabh Bachchan is an institution. He gave me my first break. To be compared with him after just one film put tremendous pressure on me. I don’t consider myself anywhere close to Amit ji.”

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Away from films, Chandrachur discovered a passion for cooking and even hosted the television show Royal Rasoi in 2012. He returned to acting with his digital debut in Aarya in 2020, followed by Cuttputlli and Bayaan.

Looking back, Chandrachur says he has no regrets. Even today, he considers himself someone who never chased stardom aggressively. “If I hadn’t become an actor,” he says, “I would have become a teacher.”