Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Have you seen the latest photos of Vikas Gupta, Dia Mirza and Sagarika Ghatge?

While Twinkle Khanna shared a sweet birthday wish for her little sister Rinke Khanna, Dia Mirza posted photos from her vacation.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: July 27, 2018 7:35:11 pm
Vikas Gupta, Dia Mirza and Sagarika Ghatge See the latest photos shared by Vikas Gupta, Dia Mirza and Sagarika Ghatge.
Related News

Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Sussanne Khan, Shamita Shetty and others shared photos on their Instagram accounts. Scroll to see photos.

karan johar Karan Johar shared a rare photo of the three Chopras – Yash, Aditya and Uday. The photo caption read, “On #GuruPurnima I thank the family that is the only reason I became a filmmaker! Yash uncle was my guiding light …Adi my mentor in every way! And @udaychopra my biggest support when I was new to a film set!!! I am grateful to them forever….🙏❤️.” Rinke Khanna birthday It is also Twinkle Khanna’s little sister Rinke Khanna’s birthday today. Mrs Funny Bones shared a picture collage of Rinke’s old photos and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best sister in the world! Like the husband says- never take any side when these two fight because they make up instantly and then you are the villain:) #sistersbeforemisters #KhannaSisters.” Farah Khan Kunder Farah Khan Kunder is enjoying her time in Goa. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 actor Sanjay Dutt Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 actor Sanjay Dutt shared a photo from a promotional event in New Delhi. Dia Mirza vacation photos Dia Mirza visited the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. The actor shared photos from the vacation. Dia Mirza Dia Mirza was accompanied by her husband and friends. Sagarika Ghatge Sagarika Ghatge also posted a stunning selfie. Shamita Shetty Shamita Shetty is all set for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. The actor shared this photo and wrote, “N the journey begins .. finally! 🎀@khatronkekhiladi.official @colorstv #khiladishetty #fearfactorindia #adventure #newjourney #kkk9 #shootlife #khatronkekhiladi9 #facingfears.” Vikas Gupta Sharing the photo, Vikas Gupta wrote, “Finally The gang of #khiladis Together 😊 except the thre who were to busy to be in this picture @avika_n_joy @shamitashetty_official and @sreesanthnair36 #khatronkekhiladi #argentina #karharmaidaanfateh #vikasgupta #zainimam #adityanarayan #jasmine #ridhimapandit #alygoni #bhartisingh #punitpathak #haarshlimbachiyaa.” Sussanne Khan Sussanne Khan and her sons seem to be on a holiday. Sussanne Khan The photo caption read, “Soaking in the ‘Son’shine of my world ♥️🤩 #Ray #Ridz #summerwithdrawals #takemeback #heavenlysantorini #heartmonsters❤️❤️.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement