Have you seen the latest photos of Vikas Gupta, Dia Mirza and Sagarika Ghatge?

Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Sussanne Khan, Shamita Shetty and others shared photos on their Instagram accounts. Scroll to see photos.

Karan Johar shared a rare photo of the three Chopras – Yash, Aditya and Uday. The photo caption read, "On #GuruPurnima I thank the family that is the only reason I became a filmmaker! Yash uncle was my guiding light …Adi my mentor in every way! And @udaychopra my biggest support when I was new to a film set!!! I am grateful to them forever….🙏❤️."

It is also Twinkle Khanna's little sister Rinke Khanna's birthday today. Mrs Funny Bones shared a picture collage of Rinke's old photos and wrote, "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world! Like the husband says- never take any side when these two fight because they make up instantly and then you are the villain:) #sistersbeforemisters #KhannaSisters."

Farah Khan Kunder is enjoying her time in Goa.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 actor Sanjay Dutt shared a photo from a promotional event in New Delhi.

Dia Mirza visited the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. The actor shared photos from the vacation.

Dia Mirza was accompanied by her husband and friends.

Sagarika Ghatge also posted a stunning selfie.

Shamita Shetty is all set for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. The actor shared this photo and wrote, "N the journey begins .. finally! 🎀@khatronkekhiladi.official @colorstv #khiladishetty #fearfactorindia #adventure #newjourney #kkk9 #shootlife #khatronkekhiladi9 #facingfears."

Sharing the photo, Vikas Gupta wrote, "Finally The gang of #khiladis Together 😊 except the thre who were to busy to be in this picture @avika_n_joy @shamitashetty_official and @sreesanthnair36 #khatronkekhiladi #argentina #karharmaidaanfateh #vikasgupta #zainimam #adityanarayan #jasmine #ridhimapandit #alygoni #bhartisingh #punitpathak #haarshlimbachiyaa."

Sussanne Khan and her sons seem to be on a holiday.

The photo caption read, "Soaking in the 'Son'shine of my world ♥️🤩 #Ray #Ridz #summerwithdrawals #takemeback #heavenlysantorini #heartmonsters❤️❤️."

