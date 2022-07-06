scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is vacationing across Spain ‘with no saving’. See pics

Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn is holidaying in Europe with her friends. See pictures of her travels here.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 6, 2022 10:09:59 am
Nysa Devgn, courtey Orhan Awatraman and Vedant MahajanNysa Devgn with her friends Orhan Awatraman and Vedant Mahajan. (Photo: Orhan Awatraman/Instagram)

We need to thank Orhan Awatramani, best friend to several star kids, for treating us to new photos of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgn. The two are currently holidaying across Europe. Orhan shared a set of new photos on Tuesday night and captioned it, “in Spain w/o the S 🥰.” The post includes many photos of Nysa Devgn and also of Vedant Mahajan.

Vedant Mahajan is a 24-year-old entrepreneur and is often seen with Nysa in the photos. In the comments section, Nysa wrote, “no s cuz no saving.”

Orhan Awatraman’s post also got reactions from Kanika Kapoor who posted in the comments section, “BB suits u,” while Alaviaa Jaaferi wrote, “I don’t understand this balenciaga obsession.”

Also read |Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan is oozing diva vibes in pics from Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception

Nysa also accompanied Orhan and Vedant to London in May, when singer Kanika Kapoor married businessman Gautam Hathiramani.

Scroll to see some latest photos of Nysa Devgn:

nysa devgn (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) nysa devgn (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) nysa devgn (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram)

nysa devgn

We recently saw a picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn having brunch together in Amsterdam.

See some more photos of Nysa:

(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vedant Mahajan (@vedantmahajan10)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

While Nysa is yet to decide if she wants to join Bollywood, in an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn said, “Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest.” He added, “Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”

