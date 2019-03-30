Lata Mangeshkar pays touching tribute to soldiers, credits PM Modi’s speech

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday paid a soul-stirring tribute to Indian soldiers in the form of a song titled “Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki”. The music for the song is composed by Mayuresh Pai.

Lata said one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech was the inspiration behind the song. In the song’s introductory part, the ace singer said that she was moved by Modi’s poem, which he recited at one of his recent rallies.

PM Modi too responded to the song. He wrote on his Twitter account, “I am truly inspired by your deep affection and blessings that has reflected in the song.”

हृदय की गहराइयों से इस गीत के रूप में निकला आपका स्नेह और आशीर्वाद मेरे लिए प्रेरणास्रोत है। https://t.co/hzLvOK7dpz — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar earlier congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO scientists for the Mission Shakti initiative.

“Namaskaar, I thank the scientists and respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful completion of Mission Shakti. Vande Mataram,” she wrote on her Twitter account.