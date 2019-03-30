Toggle Menu
Lata Mangeshkar pays touching tribute to soldiers, credits PM Modi’s speechhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/lata-mangeshkar-tribute-to-soldiers-prime-minister-narendra-modi-5650690/

Lata Mangeshkar pays touching tribute to soldiers, credits PM Modi’s speech

In a heart-warming gesture, renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar paid a moving tribute to our soldiers through her song "Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki". The singer said she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

Lata Mangeshkar PM Modi
Lata Mangeshkar paid tribute to our soldiers.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday paid a soul-stirring tribute to Indian soldiers in the form of a song titled “Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki”. The music for the song is composed by Mayuresh Pai.

Lata said one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech was the inspiration behind the song. In the song’s introductory part, the ace singer said that she was moved by Modi’s poem, which he recited at one of his recent rallies.

PM Modi too responded to the song. He wrote on his Twitter account, “I am truly inspired by your deep affection and blessings that has reflected in the song.”

Listen to “Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki”

Lata Mangeshkar earlier congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO scientists for the Mission Shakti initiative.

“Namaskaar, I thank the scientists and respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful completion of Mission Shakti. Vande Mataram,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rohit Shetty to produce an action thriller series
2 Kalank title track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt sing of love and its heartaches
3 Adinath Kothare to portray Dilip Vengsarkar in Kabir Khan's 83