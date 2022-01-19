Lata Mangeshkar stable, had a meal by herself for the first time since hospitalisation: sources

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar remains stable as she recuperates from Covid-19, a hospital source informed indianexpress.com. The singer has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai since last week as she gets treated for Covid-19. She also had symptoms on pneumonia.

The source said that the 92-year old singer is showing improvement and has started eating solid food. “Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on ventilator,” they said.

Mangeshkar’s spokesperson Anusha Srinivsan Iyer said, “She is stable and responding to treatment well, but will take time to be discharged from the hospital and continues to be in ICU. Due to her age, doctors want to make sure she is completely fine before getting back home.”

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope too had shared an update on the singer’s health over on Sunday. “Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer’s condition as people are eager to know about her health,” Tope told reporters in Jalna.

Lata Mangeshkar, a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest singing icons. In an active career spanning nearly seven decades, she has been credited for changing the face of Indian music scene and the place of female singers in India, becoming an inspiration for generations. The singer — known as Nightingale of India — has been lauded with other numerous awards and honors too including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.