Lata Mangeshkar recited Gayatri Mantra at Isha Ambani’s wedding, watch one of her last recordings

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday in Mumbai, was a highly respected artiste. Often compared with Goddess Saraswati by her legions of fans, she sang thousands of songs in multiple languages over almost 8-decade career.

While the veteran singer, called Lata didi by her fans, has not recorded or performed for years but she made an exception in 2018, which will now be treasured by her fans and followers.

For the wedding of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, Lata Mangeshkar recorded a special rendition of Gayatri Mantra and Ganesh Stuti along with a special message for the newlyweds that was played during the wedding ceremony.

Watch one of Lata Mangeshkar’s last recording

“Isha and Anand, I am very happy that you are both starting a new life together. May God always bless you. My love and blessings are always with you both. Respected Mukesh ji and my lovely Nita ji, I consider them both as members of my family. My sincere wish is that this family stay blessed, and happy. Namaskar,” she said in the recorded message.

Due to her ill health at the time, Lata Mangeshkar could not attend the wedding of Isha Anand with Anand Piramal. At the time, she said in a statement, “It was the best I could do considering I wasn’t well enough to attend the wedding. My best wishes are always with Isha (Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter) and her husband Anand. May they make their parents proud.”

She recorded her last song ‘Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki’, which was composed by Mayuresh Pai, as a tribute to the Indian Army and nation. It was released on March 30, 2019. Her last full album was Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara in 2004.

Lata Mangeshkar had been hospitalised since January 11 after testing positive for Covid-19. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia. She passed away at 8:12 am on February 6 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.