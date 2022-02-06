Lata Mangeshkar quiz: Can you answer these 10 questions about the Nightingale of India?

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 6, 2022 3:24:45 pm
February 6, 2022 3:24:45 pm
Lata Mangeshkar passed away Sunday morning due to Covid-19 and pneumonia at 92. While she may be gone, her treasure trove of thousands of songs in dozens of languages will always be with us.
Lata’s career as a playback singer has spanned more than 70 years, and straddled almost entire history of independent India. But how much do you know about her?
Test your knowledge through this quiz:
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd