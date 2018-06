Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to Dev Anand on birth anniversary

On Dev Anand’s 92nd birth anniversary on Saturday (September 26), Lata Mangeshkar has paid tribute to the late actor-filmmaker by calling him a honest and humble person.

On Dev Anand’s 92nd birth anniversary on Saturday (September 26), melody queen Lata Mangeshkar has paid tribute to the late actor-filmmaker by calling him a honest and humble person.

Lata Mangeshkar tweeted:

Namaskar. Aaj sabke Priya abhineta Dev Anand Sahab ki jayanti hai. Wo ek bahut nek insan the , sabse bahut (cont) http://t.co/rImOYSnpsi — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 26, 2015

The legendary singer also shared a link of the popular song “Gata rahe mera dil” from 1965 film “Guide”.

Dev Anand, who was born on September 26, 1923, was known for his films like “Baazi”, “Taxi Driver”, “C.I.D.”, “Kala Pani”, “Guide” and “Jewel Thief”.

He died on December 3, 2011 in London after suffering a cardiac arrest.

