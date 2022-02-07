Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath Mangeshkar collects her ashes

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday. Mangeshkar was cremated on Sunday evening at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours. On Monday, her nephew Adinath Mangeshkar was snapped carrying her ashes.

Adinath Mangeshkar brought back her ashes in an earthen pot covered with red cloth, as per Hindu rituals. Adinath belongs to the third generation of the Mangeshkar family. He is the son of Lata Mangeshkar’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Hridaynath lit her pyre on Sunday after the film fraternity and the nation paid rich tributes to the singer.

Adinath Mangeshkar carrying Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Adinath Mangeshkar carrying Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Adinath Mangeshkar is Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Adinath Mangeshkar is Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Maharashtra: People pay tribute to veteran singer #LataMangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai where she was cremated yesterday with full state honours. She passed away yesterday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital where she was being treated since Jan after being infected with COVID pic.twitter.com/Gu5fbvKV02 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital in early January. She was suffering from Covid-19 and pneumonia. Fondly called the ‘Nightingle of India’, she passed away following multi-organ failure at the age of 92.

In a career spanning almost eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to thousands of songs in 36 languages. The government of India bestowed her with the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

As a mark of respect, a two-day national mourning has been announced. The National Flag will fly at half-mast for two days and there will be no official entertainment.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle penned an emotional post following elder sister Lata Mangeshkar’s demise. “Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I (What amazing days they were during our childhood),” Bhosle wrote in the caption of the childhood photo of herself sitting on a table and Lata standing beside her.