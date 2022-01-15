scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 15, 2022
‘Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU, pray for her recovery,’ says doctor

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
January 15, 2022 1:41:32 pm
Lata MangeshkarLata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. (Photo: Express Archives)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain under observation in the ICU of a city hospital here, the doctor treating her said on Saturday. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week.

Associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital said Mangeshkar will continue to remain in the hospital for some time. “She continues to be in the ICU under observation. We have to wait and watch. Pray for her recovery. She will continue to remain in the hospital,” Samdani told PTI.

On Thursday, Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah had said the singer is doing well. “She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone’s prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind,” Shah told PTI. According to Shah, Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU as she required “constant care” due to her age.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Neela asman so gaya”, and “Tere liye”, among others.

The singer — known as Nightingale of India — has been lauded with numerous awards and honors including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

