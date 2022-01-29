Lata Mangeshkar’s health has ‘marginally improved’, singer will continue to be under observation: Doctor

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. On Saturday, Dr Pratit Samdani informed news agency ANI that the legendary singer’s health has “marginally improved,” but she will remain under observation. “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has marginally improved. Her ventilator support was removed two days ago. She will continue to be under observation in ICU,” Dr Samdani said.

The 92-year-old singer was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The latest update comes two days after the singer’s family posted a statement on her official Twitter account. The note read, “Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator ) this morning.”

The family also sent their heartfelt thanks to Lata Mangeshkar’s well-wishers. “Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes,” the note continued.

Lata Mangeshkar, popularly called the Nightingale of India, has sung thousands of songs. Some of her popular tracks include, “Lag Jaa Gale,” “Lukka Chuppi,” “Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai,” and “Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna,” to name a few.

The singer is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. She has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.