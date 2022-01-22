Lata Mangeshkar’s health shows ‘slight improvement’ as singer remains in ICU

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital ever since she tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. On Saturday, Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital issued a statement about the 92-year-old singer’s health that read, “Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today.”

Lata Mangeshkar’s family friend Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said in a statement on Saturday, “Lata Didi is showing signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and coming back home.”

Lata Mangeshkar was first admitted to the hospital on January 11 after she tested positive for Covid-19. On Friday, the spokesperson for the singer refuted rumours about her ailing health and said, “A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news. Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space. Let us pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and return home.”

On Wednesday, the singer was reported to be doing better as a source told indianexpress.com that she had started eating solid food. The source said, “Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on a ventilator.”

Lata Mangeshkar, regarded as one of India’s greatest singing icons, is the recipient of Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour. She has also been awarded Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards in her career spanning eighty years.