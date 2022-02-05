‘Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated, she is critical’, says doctor

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital since last month, is critical. As per a statement from her doctor at the Breach Candy Hospital, her “health condition has deteriorated again.”

The statement from Dr Pratit Samdani, as reported by ANI, read, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors.”

A few days ago, she was reported to have recovered from Covid-19 and pneumonia. She still remained in the ICU but was taken off the ventilator.

The 92-year-old singer was hospitalised on January 11 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Known as the nightingale of India, she is a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna. She has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.