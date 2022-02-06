Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral: Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan and others arrive to pay last respects

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar (92) will be cremated with state honours on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Uddhav Thackeray, Kailash Kher and others have arrived for the funeral at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday morning at Breach Candy Hospital following multi-organ failure. Mangeshkar had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia earlier this month.

Tributes poured in from all quarters for the singer, fondly referred to as Lata Didi, and the Nightingale of India. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan penned a note for her on his blog, and paid his respects to her mortal remains at her house on Mumbai’s Peddar Road. He was accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Live updates | Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Others who paid tribute to the late singer on social media include Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini, AR Rahman, Anuradha Paudwal, Ilaiyaaraja, and many others from the field of arts and politics.

The Home Ministry said the national flag will be flown at half-mast from Feb 6 to 7 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment. The central government has declared two days of state mourning as a mark of respect for the late singer.

Also read | Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): The nightingale is silent

In a career spanning seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar recorded over 25,000 songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and other regional languages. She has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.